Gurgaon admin notifies self, govt-paid isolation facilities for Covid patients with mild symptoms

Gurgaon has seen a massive surge in covid cases in the last few weeks along with rest of Haryana. (Represenational Image)

As covid cases surge in Gurgaon, the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday notified self and government-paid isolation facilities that can be used for people having mild symptoms.

“…there are instances where people don’t have requisite space at home may opt for facilities such as hotels, guest houses etc. This is likely to reduce the pressure on the family, give comfort to the person and protect the family members and immediate neighbourhood,” an order listing out a total of 17 such establishments said.

Among the establishments, 12 are self-paid with a cumulative capacity of 435 rooms costing between Rs 1,200 and Rs 3,500 per day. The remaining five are government-paid facilities, having a total capacity of 142 rooms costing between Rs 7,00 and Rs 1,200 per day.

Gurgaon has seen a massive surge in covid cases in the last few weeks along with the rest of Haryana. The city recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 1,151 people testing positive in the city. This is the third time in the last four days that the district has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of the infection in a single day.

Taking note of the surge, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Civil Surgeons in the state this afternoon. The chief minister directed officials saying that sampling and contact tracing in the state be increased. Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting that gatherings in the state will be further restricted, with 200 people allowed in weddings outdoors, 50 in indoor weddings, and 20 in funerals.

Speaking at the meeting, Khattar also said that there will be no lockdown in Haryana, and appealed to farmers to call off their agitation in light of the covid pandemic.