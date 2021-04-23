Gurgaon hospitals told to reserve more beds for Covid-19 patients

With hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurgaon falling massively short, District Magistrate Yash Garg has issued orders directing hospitals to increase the number of beds under the general category reserved for Covid patients to at least 60 per cent of total capacity and reserve ICU and ventilator beds to 75 per cent of total bed capacity.

Prior to this, 40 per cent of the beds under the general category and 70 per cent of the ICU and ventilator bed capacity were reserved for Covid patients.

“… as District Gurugram has crossed more than 2,500 cases in a single day and having 16,000 active cases at present. So in view of current demand of more hospitalization is likely to come. Effective health services and ensuring its efficient management is of utmost priority for the District Administration. Therefore, it has been decided to reserve sufficient number of beds at designated private hospitals for COVID patients,” the order stated.

The DM directed “all public/private hospitals” to “ensure that at least 60 per cent of total beds capacity of general category and 75 per cent of total bed capacity of ICU and ventilator category of all public/private hospitals” be “dedicated for Covid-19 cases”, “with adequate availability of human resources and logistics”.

The order comes even as the portal created for information on hospital beds indicates that, as of 10 am on Friday, there are no ICU or ventilator beds vacant in the district while there are only 20 oxygen beds available.

In the hope of streamlining the process of allotting beds and managing the available beds better, the Deputy Commissioner had earlier this week also issued orders directing private hospitals “to make efforts to admit the patients, subject to availability of beds, who are residents of District Gurugram”. Patients, the circular states, can give three hospital preferences but admission will be granted “as per the availability only”.

According to the circular, people desiring admission in private hospitals will have to register themselves on the district administration’s online portal, “meant only for those patients who have their addresses in district Gurugram as per their Aadhaar cards.” A team of doctors will then assess whether hospitalisation is needed and will forward the details of the patient to the concerned hospital for consideration. At the end of the day, the hospitals will have to send a report to the administration detailing how many patients were referred to them and how many were granted admission.

Speaking to The Indian Express, however, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, who is also the District Magistrate of Gurgaon, clarified that this does not close hospitals to patients from other districts.

“Hospitals can admit any patient and patients can approach hospitals independently as well,” he clarified.

Gurgaon has, this month, seen a massive surge in Covid cases, with the district, for the first time, recording a single day spike of more than 3,000 cases on Thursday, when 3,553 people tested positive for the infection. Gurgaon also recorded its highest single day spike in fatalities on the day, with 10 people succumbing to the infection.

Garg, during a meeting with the Chief Minister on the day, had revealed that the positivity rate of the district is currently around 22-23 per cent, with 2,500 to 3,000 people testing positive everyday, of whom 200-300 tend to need hospitalisation.