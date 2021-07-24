No Covid-related fatalities in Gurgaon for two weeks in a row

It has been two weeks since Gurgaon reported a Covid-related death, data from the health department revealed Saturday. As the number of daily Covid-19 cases declined over the last fortnight, so did fatalities due to the infection.

Gurgaon has recorded 919 fatalities due to Covid-19 so far, of which 605 have been deaths of people with comorbidities. The last time fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the district was on July 9, when two people succumbed to the infection.

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier this month, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav attributed the drop in fatalities to the drop in new cases, as well as the fact that “mortality always lags behind active cases”. He had said extensive testing helped ensure that infections were caught and treated in time, preventing deaths.

At present, Gurgaon has 80 active cases, of which 69 patients are in home isolation.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, however, has repeatedly warned that residents need to be cautious despite the reduction in infections.

“We are seeing a continuous reduction in Covid cases, but, despite this, residents need to remain cautious. Carelessness can prove to be very harmful. The infection has not gone away completely as yet. All residents of the district should remain alert to protect themselves against Covid, and should follow all precautions and norms laid down by the government,” said the deputy commissioner.