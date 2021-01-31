Gurgaon: Covid cases less than 40 per day

The number of fresh coronavirus cases emerging in Gurgaon having reduced to less than 40 per day despite over 1,800 people being tested. (File)

With the number of fresh coronavirus cases emerging in Gurgaon having reduced to less than 40 per day despite over 1,800 people being tested, the positivity rate of the district, officials from the health department said, has fallen below 2 per cent.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said, “The weekly and daily positivity this month has been around 1 per cent. Sometimes it is 0.6 per cent, sometimes 1.2 per cent, but it has consistently remained below 2 per cent…The overall positivity rate has also reduced to 6.8 per cent.”

According to data with the health department, Gurgaon has recorded 1,326 fresh cases of coronavirus this month, with four people succumbing to the infection, down from 5,261 cases in all of December, when 16 fatalities had been recorded due to the infection. In November, the figures had peaked with 20,777 new cases and 106 fatalities being reported.

In the last six months, the lowest number of new cases and the lowest number of fatalities have been reported in January, records of the health department reveal. Consequently, the doubling rate of the district has increased to over 2,014 days, and the fatality rate has fallen to 0.6 per cent.