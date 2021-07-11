Gurgaon: Covid vaccination at govt centres suspended today due to ‘limited stock’

Gurgaon district administration has suspended Covid-19 vaccination at government centres on Sunday owing to “limited availability of vaccines”, officials from the health department informed.

“We have limited availability of Covid vaccines at the moment. As such, today (Sunday), we are not doing any vaccination at any of our sites. We are going to be accumulating our entire stock and planning the vaccination campaign for the coming days. Only second doses will be administered at government sites for the next one or two days,” Dr Virender Yadav, the civil surgeon of Gurgaon, said.

Even the Sputnik V vaccine, which was launched at government health centres on Saturday, will not be administered on Sunday. Vaccination, however, will continue as normal at private hospitals.

The inoculation drive has slowed down in Gurgaon over the last few days. According to data available with the health department, while 1,79,678 people were vaccinated last week, only 73,007 people were inoculated this week.

Of those vaccinated last week, 1,12,399 received their first dose of the vaccine while 44,902 received their second. This week, however, only 43,443 people received their first dose while 29, 564 got their second shots. The lowest number this week was recorded on Thursday when only 7,785 people were vaccinated. In the preceding week, the lowest number was 11,313 on July 4.

According to officials, 15,54,026 people have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine in Gurgaon so far. In a district that has a ‘potential population’ of 17,40,740, 89.2 per cent have got at least one shot to date, Dr Yadav said.