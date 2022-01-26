Gurgaon: Covid-19 vaccination for children slows down

Covid-19 vaccination for children has slowed down in Gurgaon over the last week with just over 1,000 doses being administered on average daily. After vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 began on January 3, on average, 10,000 children were vaccinated daily in the first week.

Health department officials said they had written to all schools and residents welfare associations, urging them to ensure vaccination of all children in the age group.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurgaon, said: “In the 15-18 age group, more than 1 lakh children have got the first dose. Our earlier estimate of eligible children in this age group was 1.51 lakh and this estimate will be revised. We have inoculated 70 per cent of the target group. The pace of vaccinations has only slightly come down, in part due to a rise in Covid cases over the last week. In most private schools, children have been administered the first dose. Our focus is on vaccinating as many as possible and we have started a door-to-door vaccination drive as well to facilitate this. Children can get jabs at government health centres too.”

The district administration had earlier set a target of inoculating all eligible teenagers in the 15-18 age group with the first dose by January 10.

On January 15, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced that unvaccinated children would not be allowed to attend physical classes at schools.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon on Tuesday reported 2,030 Covid-19 cases, with a test positivity rate of 23.51 per cent, an increase of over 2 per cent in the past 24 hours. The active Covid cases stand at 11,538, of which 185 are hospitalised. In the last two days, 11,682 people have recovered in the district.

On Tuesday, 9,449 vaccine doses were administered, including 3,218 first doses, 5,093 second doses and 1,138 precaution doses. More than 47 lakh doses have been administered in Gurgaon so far.