Gurgaon: Covid-19 vaccination at government centres resumes from today

Covid-19 vaccination at government sites in Gurgaon was halted for 2 days as the health department had shifted its focus to a polio drive. (File Photo)

Vaccination against Covid-19 resumed at government centres across Gurgaon on Monday after being suspended for 2 days owing to a polio campaign.

According to officials of the health department, “special sessions” have been set up at 11 sites for those requiring a second dose of Covaxin or Covishield.

“There is no limit on slots for those getting the second dose of Covishield and seven sites have been set up for it. For Covaxin, four camps have been set up, each of which will inoculate 100 people,” a spokesperson of the district administration said.

In addition, both the first and second doses of Covishield are being administered at 34 sites in the district, each having 100 slots. No sessions are being held on Monday for the first dose of Covaxin. Meanwhile, people travelling abroad for work, education, and the Tokyo Olympics can visit the Polyclinic in Sector 31 for their second dose, officials informed.

The immunisation drive was suspended at government sites across the district from Saturday as the government conducted a “Pulse Polio Campaign”. However, vaccination continued at private hospitals on the day.

While 3,390 people were administered their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 753 were administered their second dose on Sunday, on Saturday, 7,605 people received their first shot while 1,997 received their second. Vaccines were administered at 22 private hospitals on both days.

Speaking on the polio drive, officials informed that on the first day, a total of 81,987 children were given polio drops, thereby covering 51.16 per cent of its intended target of 1,60,245 beneficiaries.