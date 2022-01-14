Gurgaon: No Friday prayers in public places owing to rise in Covid cases

The Friday namaz prayers were not offered at any public place in Gurgaon as Muslim community leaders appealed to people to refrain from gathering in large congregations amid the surge in Covid cases in the district.

Last month, the Haryana government had prohibited large congregations after five districts, including Gurgaon, witnessed a spike in cases. A recent order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority, declaring new curbs in more districts, had said, “Large congregations like all kinds of public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas etc shall be prohibited in the state.”



Mufti Mohammad Saleem, President Jamiat Ulema e Hind, Gurgaon, said, “We had appealed to people to offer prayers at their homes considering the Covid situation. Namaz was not offered at public places in the city today. At mosques, prayers were offered in batches and multiple rounds to accommodate people and as per social distancing norms.”

Khurshid Rajaka, national convener, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said after a meeting with senior police officers on Thursday, they held a joint meeting with the Imam Sangathan and decided against offering prayers in large congregations on Friday for the near future until new guidelines are issued by the government.

“Since Covid cases have increased, we decided to avoid large gatherings for a few weeks. We had also apprised the deputy commissioner of the same. The guidelines state that no more than 50 people can congregate for a religious gathering. We deputed representatives at some points who informed people of the new guidelines and requested them to offer prayers at their homes or at mosques,” said Rajaka.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.