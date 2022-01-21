Three Covid deaths reported in Gurgaon, active cases cross 25k

Gurgaon on Friday reported three deaths of Covid positive patients including a four-year-old girl, who was suffering from blood cancer. The district has reported 15 deaths so far this month. Over 3,509 fresh cases of Covid were reported in Gurgaon on Friday, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 25,306.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Three Covid positive patients, including a four-year-old girl suffering from acute lymphocytic leukemia (blood cancer), died in the district on Friday. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past fortnight and had been receiving chemotherapy for the past four months. It is not known if the patient contracted Covid during treatment or before.”

He added, “A 40-year-old unvaccinated woman, who was Covid positive, died due to blood cancer and a 32-year-old fully vaccinated man without any co-morbidities, who was hospitalised since the past two days, died due to Covid.”

The district administration on Friday, declared eight more areas as containment zones. On Friday, a total of 12,692 doses were administered, including 4,379 first doses, 6,258 second doses and 2,055 precautionary doses. Over 4.70 million doses have been administered in Gurgaon district so far.