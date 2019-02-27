Gurgaon: Court rejects bail plea of three men in reporter ‘harassment’ case

A fortnight after a woman reporter of an English daily in Gurgaon accused a former employee of sexual harassment — and three reporters from other publications of colluding with him to harass, malign, and defame her — a Gurgaon court rejected two bail applications filed by three of the accused under Section 483 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Advertising

“After hearing submissions from both sides and going through the record of the case, without commenting on the merits of the case and taking into account the seriousness of the allegations of sexual harassment… and also in view of the derogatory words being used in the written submissions submitted by accused, that the complainant is no ‘babe in the woods’… this court does not deem it appropriate to grant the extraordinary concession of bail to the accused,” states the order.

“Also, the documents furnished shows that the matter requires investigation regarding the allegations which have been levelled against the accused of sexual harassment and defamation…” it added. The counsel for the woman reporter confirmed the development.