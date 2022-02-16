‘Not a simple case of cycle theft’: Gurgaon court rejects IPS officer’s anticipatory bail plea

A district court in Gurgaon Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail of IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, against whom the Prevention of Corruption Act has been invoked, in a multi-crore heist case in Gurgaon.

While dismissing his bail petition, the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Amit Sahrawat, in an order on Monday, said the extent of influence exercised by him over his subordinates to hush up the case may not be scaled unless the petitioner is questioned.

“Whether this whole illegal exercise had been done by petitioner with concurrence of the then Commissioner of Police, Gurugram who was his immediate senior at Gurugram or other higher police authorities, the same may also not be ascertained unless petitioner is questioned into custody,” said the court.

Dheeraj Setia, who was posted as a DCP in Gurgaon when the theft was committed, was suspended on December 10, 2021, after court had put under scanner allegations of bribery against him. In a disclosure statement, the alleged mastermind of the heist, Dr Sachinder Kumar Nawal, had claimed he handed over a bag containing 3 kg gold bricks, 1,35,000 US dollars and Rs 62,000 (total value being Rs 2.5 crore) to Setia at his house for covering up the case in September 2021.

“If the gangsters and dacoits visit the office and residence of DCP with bags having Rs 2.50 crore to get hushed up the case, then the poor man of this country should certainly go to some deity to pray for his survival,” the court said. The court added, “The plight of a common man may not be even imagined if an IPS officer like petitioner starts hushing up criminal cases by way receiving gratification.”

Coming down heavily on the police probe in the case, the court observed that this was not a “simple case of cycle theft but a big multi-crore burglary”.

“The complainant company, as well as the Gurugram police, initially tried to hush up the whole matter due to their ulterior motives. However, anyone may not be spared whatever the post he adorns as this is the country ruled by the law, not by the gangsters or the burglars,” said the court. The probe so far has found that on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, 2021, at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from the office-cum-flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt Ltd in sector 84 of Gurgaon.

Observing that possibilities were quite high that the complainant company had still not disclosed the actual cash amount kept in the flat when the theft was committed, the court said “certainly, such cash money was black and unaccounted.”