Gurgaon court junks earlier order in stamp duty case

A fortnight after a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) directed that an FIR be registered against multiple people, including 14 builders and 14 employees of the Registrar Office, Manesar, for allegedly causing the government a loss of over Rs 5 crore, a sessions court in Gurgaon set aside that verdict Friday.

The decision was announced by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja, after hearing arguments from both sides on an application filed by one of the accused government employees in the matter, seeking a revision of the earlier order.

“The court has dismissed the order passed by the JMIC on December 1. We intend to approach the High Court soon,” said Ramesh Kumar Yadav, the RTI activist who has been pursuing the matter.

He had alleged that multiple employees of the Registrar Office, Manesar, colluded with 14 builders to charge 2 per cent less stamp duty on 53 sale deeds, causing the government a loss of over Rs 5 crore. Yadav alleged this was done by manipulating the computer program to show the land as lying beyond the Municipal Corporation limits, even though it fell within its boundaries.

A computer operator at the Registrar Office and a registrar clerk, who are accused in the case, had challenged the directions of the JMIC in a sessions court last week, and sought a revision.