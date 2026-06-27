‘Grave allegations’: Gurgaon court denies bail to fake Mounjaro racket mastermind

Additional Sessions Judge observed that the allegations against Avi Sharma are "quite grave" and "his act prima facie appears to be committing fraud with the general public at large and selling of spurious, adulterated and misbranded drugs".

A city court has recently dismissed the regular bail application of Avi Sharma, the alleged mastermind behind the fake weight-loss drug Mounjaro injection racket case.

Rejecting the bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge Yashwinder Paul Singh on June 20 observed that the allegations against Sharma are “quite grave” and “his act prima facie appears to be committing fraud with the general public at large and selling of spurious, adulterated and misbranded drugs”.

Sharma has been in judicial custody since April 19.

On April 18, a team comprising Gurgaon Drugs Control Officers Amandeep Chauhan and Mukesh Kumar, along with the local police, intercepted a car near Super Mart and recovered suspected spurious Mounjaro Kwikpen Injections of various strengths. The estimated cost of the seized products, based on the maximum retail price (MRP) on the labels, was Rs 56,15,847.