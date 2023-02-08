Gurgaon couple tortured 14-yr-old maid, booked: Police

A Gurgaon-based couple were booked on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and assaulting a 14-year-old domestic help that they had hired.

Police said that due to the continuous torture and assault that the girl allegedly endured, she has suffered several injuries. The minor was rescued on Tuesday and admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the couple work private jobs and had hired the 14-year-old from a placement agency around four-five months ago to take care of their three-year-old child.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “According to the complaint, the girl hails from Jharkhand. The couple allegedly used to beat her mercilessly for not working properly. She has several cut and burn injuries, suspected to have been inflicted with a blade or hot tongs.”

“The girl had injuries on several parts of her body – face, arms, hands and feet. On one of her arms, her skin had been burnt. A preliminary probe has found that the couple allegedly accused the minor of stealing food and not working properly, and would beat her up as a result. They allegedly deprived her of food and gave her leftovers to eat. A medical examination has been conducted and further legal action will be taken accordingly,” said the police officer.

Police said they were contacted by a person associated with a help centre about the girl’s condition. Following this, the girl was rescued on Tuesday and a complaint was lodged.

Following this, the girl was rescued on Tuesday and a complaint was lodged.

Advertisement

“The man was arrested and legal proceedings against his wife are also being initiated,” confirmed a police official who is privy to the investigation.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused couple under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at a police station in Gurgaon.