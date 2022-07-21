Gurgaon couple caught smuggling 45 handguns: Relative sent 30 more via foreign post, say airport officials

Days after a Gurgaon-based couple and their relative were arrested for allegedly smuggling 45 handguns from Vietnam and Paris, investigating agencies found that the accused were also set to receive over 30 handguns at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Delhi, said airport officials Thursday.

On July 11, Jagjit Singh (41) and Jasvinder Kaur (31) were caught at IGI Airport with two bags filled with 45 handguns worth Rs 22.5 lakh. Customs officials said Jagjit’s brother Manjeet had handed the bags to him and managed to escape. Later, the special cell arrested him at Dwarka with a pistol. DCP Suman Nalwa had said that Manjeet had also allegedly sent a consignment of pistols to India through the FPO.

Sources on Thursday said they have received part of the consignment – 30 pistols that were allegedly sent by Manjeet from Paris. “We are not sure how they managed to send the pistols through FPO. The trio is involved in smuggling and brought a consignment from Turkey. Prima facie, the pistols are functional. The accused were selling these for Rs 50,000 and more per piece,” said a source.

While the couple is in custody of airport officials, Manjeet is being interrogated by the Special Cell. “He comes to India and allegedly meets dealers to sell guns. We are questioning him about his links to criminal gangs. The trio also has a shooting range and used the guns for this,” said an officer.

Customs officials said they have found that multiple consignments of handguns were to be received at FPO in Delhi. “Based on our suspicions and early findings, we will interrogate Manjeet once the Delhi Police’s remand period is over. His international trips in the last 4-5 years are also being checked,” said an officer.