scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Gurgaon couple caught smuggling 45 handguns: Relative sent 30 more via foreign post, say airport officials

On July 11, Jagjit Singh (41) and Jasvinder Kaur (31) were caught at IGI Airport with two bags filled with 45 handguns worth Rs 22.5 lakh.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 21, 2022 11:05:19 pm
Gurgaon, arms smugglingWhile the couple is in custody of airport officials, Manjeet is being interrogated by the Special Cell(Representational)

Days after a Gurgaon-based couple and their relative were arrested for allegedly smuggling 45 handguns from Vietnam and Paris, investigating agencies found that the accused were also set to receive over 30 handguns at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Delhi, said airport officials Thursday.

On July 11, Jagjit Singh (41) and Jasvinder Kaur (31) were caught at IGI Airport with two bags filled with 45 handguns worth Rs 22.5 lakh. Customs officials said Jagjit’s brother Manjeet had handed the bags to him and managed to escape. Later, the special cell arrested him at Dwarka with a pistol. DCP Suman Nalwa had said that Manjeet had also allegedly sent a consignment of pistols to India through the FPO.

Sources on Thursday said they have received part of the consignment – 30 pistols that were allegedly sent by Manjeet from Paris. “We are not sure how they managed to send the pistols through FPO. The trio is involved in smuggling and brought a consignment from Turkey. Prima facie, the pistols are functional. The accused were selling these for Rs 50,000 and more per piece,” said a source.

While the couple is in custody of airport officials, Manjeet is being interrogated by the Special Cell. “He comes to India and allegedly meets dealers to sell guns. We are questioning him about his links to criminal gangs. The trio also has a shooting range and used the guns for this,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More from Delhi

Customs officials said they have found that multiple consignments of handguns were to be received at FPO in Delhi. “Based on our suspicions and early findings, we will interrogate Manjeet once the Delhi Police’s remand period is over. His international trips in the last 4-5 years are also being checked,” said an officer.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement