Gurgaon: Couple booked for ‘pelting stones, threatening car occupants’ after accident

The Gurgaon police on Wednesday booked a couple for allegedly pelting stones and breaking the windshield of a car and threatening the car’s occupant in an alleged road rage incident in the Palam Vihar area.

According to the police, the complainant, identified as Sandeep, a resident of Sector 9, said that he was on his way to Palam Vihar to run some errands. His car was stuck in traffic near Ansal corporate plaza. At around 7 pm, his car brushed against a scooter coming from the opposite direction. Police said two women, the driver and pillion rider, on the scooter, fell on the road after contact with the car. The duo suffered minor bruises and a crowd gathered.

Police said the complainant alleged that one of the women, who had fallen, got up and started arguing with him.

In the FIR, he said, “She was irate and picked up stones and started pelting them at my car. She broke the windshield, a window, and rearview mirror of my car using stones and then called her husband. She also picked up a brick and hit the car’s bonnet. Her husband arrived and threatened to kill me. When I tried to click their photo, he threatened me again and challenged me to take whatever action I wanted.”

Police said the incident took place on October 2 evening, but an FIR was registered on Wednesday night after investigation.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “The accused are yet to be arrested. Efforts are on trace them.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station, said police.