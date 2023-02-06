scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Gurgaon couple booked for assaulting man over Rs 50

In the complaint, the victim, Babulal, a resident of Bhawani Enclave, said that on Friday he was sitting with some of his associates when a man and a woman arrived on a motorcycle.

Police said the victim suffered 10 injuries. (Representational/File)

A couple was booked for allegedly assaulting a man and snatching Rs 20,000 from his wallet after he refused to give them Rs 50 in Gurgaon, said police on Sunday.

“The man asked me for Rs 50. I told him I do not have the money. The woman said I was carrying money in my pocket. After this, they picked up stones and started hitting me. I suffered several injuries on the face and body and fell. They snatched my wallet from my back pocket. The wallet had Rs 20,000 cash…,” alleged Babulal in the FIR.

“The accused are yet to be arrested. We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused,” said a police officer.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 05:10 IST
Green patches are being crushed… this is leading to poor air quality: Surendra Jondhale

