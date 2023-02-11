Gurgaon couple accused of torturing domestic help paid Rs 30,000 to placement agency

Days after a 17-year-old domestic help was rescued from a house in Gurgaon after allegations that her employers had tortured her, Gurgaon Police Friday arrested the placement agency owner, from where the minor had been allegedly hired, and another person who had facilitated her hiring.

Police said the placement agency owner, Arun Kumar Turi, and the other accused, Manish Nag, hail from Jharkhand.

A police officer said, “Arun runs a placement agency in Delhi. Probe has found that the agency is not registered. Manish works in housekeeping and has been in touch with Arun since the lockdown. The minor’s maternal uncle was acquainted with Manish from Jharkhand and when the uncle came to Delhi, he contacted Manish and asked him to arrange a job for the minor as her family was struggling financially. Manish took the girl to Arun, who in turn gave him the address of the couple in Gurgaon and Manish brought the girl to Gurgaon.”

Police probe has found that Arun allegedly took Rs 30,000 from the accused couple and paid Rs 10,000 out of that sum to Manish as his commission.

“Arun and Manish will be produced in the district court Saturday and they will be taken on remand for further questioning to probe if anyone else was involved in the case. Probe has found that Arun has two FIRs of human trafficking registered against him in Jharkhand and in both the cases, he was not arrested and was declared a proclaimed offender. We have informed the Jharkhand police team and further probe shall be done accordingly,” said the police officer.

Police said since the minor victim is from a Scheduled Tribe, SC/ST Act has been invoked in the FIR.

Police had earlier arrested the accused couple, Manish Khattar and Kamaljeet Kaur, in the case. Police said Khattar was sent to judicial custody on Friday.

“Probe found that the accused couple had not paid a single penny to the minor victim for the past five months since she had been working for them. We have taken footage from their house. As per the investigation, the allegations of the victim that she was tortured are prima facie true,” said the police officer.