Gurgaon councillors may have concerns addressed

The matter set to be deliberated is the allotment of Rs 1 crore to each councillor for development work in their wards. The 19 councillors claimed that no progress in clearing it has been made for a while.

Over a month after 19 of 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demanded the removal of the mayor and her deputies, one of the grounds for their rebellion will likely be raised with the Haryana Chief Minister later this month, with the mayor offering reassurance to that effect at a meeting on Friday.



