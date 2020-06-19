Gurgaon: Jail inmate tests positive for virus, hangs self

Police said the deceased, Sonu, who hailed from Faridabad’s Shahjahanpur village, was arrested on June 14. (Representational image) Police said the deceased, Sonu, who hailed from Faridabad’s Shahjahanpur village, was arrested on June 14. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old inmate of Faridabad’s Neemka prison allegedly hanged himself Wednesday, hours after he tested positive for Covid-19, police said Thursday. Police said the deceased, Sonu, who hailed from Faridabad’s Shahjahanpur village, was arrested on June 14.

“A fight broke out between men from two villages and a police team was also attacked. Sonu was among those who attacked police,” said Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh. Sonu’s sample was taken for testing prior to being sent to judicial custody. On Wednesday, the results returned positive. “When residents heard the news of Sonu’s death, they blocked the road and pelted stones… some personnel sustained injuries,” said Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd