Coronavirus: Gurgaon woman first to test positive as Haryana steps up measures

The first case of coronavirus in Haryana was confirmed from Gurgaon district Monday, with officials from the health department stating that a 26-year-old woman who recently returned from a holiday in Malaysia and Indonesia has tested positive.

As per officials, the woman, who lives in New Gurgaon and works at a private firm in the city, returned from her holiday on March 4 and submitted samples on March 12, despite being asymptomatic. “She tested positive, and the final confirmation in this regard came from Pune today. Her family is also being tested, and her colleagues at the company are under observation,” said a senior official.

Although 2,992 people have been kept under observation in Haryana so far, of whom 2,401 are still “under surveillance”, this is the first case to be confirmed in the state. A total of 66 samples have been sent for testing, of which 54 are negative and results of 11 are awaited.

Meanwhile, a day after the Haryana government shut down all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, clubs, and schools in the state until March 31, also prohibiting a gathering of more than 200 people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday appealed to MNCs in Gurgaon to reduce the attendance at their offices, and allow as many people as possible to work from home as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

“A large number of people are working in big offices of multinational companies in Gurgaon. The government has already directed that more than 200 people should not gather at one place. Similarly, I appeal to managers at MNCs to keep attendance low at their offices, and allow as many people as possible to work from home. Jobs related to IT can definitely do this. I appeal to MNCs to take a step forward positively,” said the Chief Minister.

He was speaking to the media during a visit to Gurgaon on Monday, before heading into a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

According to officials from the health department, Haryana reported one positive case of coronavirus Monday. But shops have seen hand sanitisers and masks fast disappearing off the shelves, leading to a shortage. The Chief Minister, however, offered reassurance that arrangements are being made to provide these “where needed”, and appealed to people to avoid hoarding, calling on them to “prepare” but not “panic”.

“This virus has emerged suddenly. Routinely, people keep as much stock of masks and sanitisers as required, but the demand has increased massively, because of which supply is falling short. We have already made efforts to arrange for these, and have also told manufacturing units to increase their speed. People are now stocking up, but I believe that instead of stocking up, these should be kept where they are needed. I appeal to people to not panic, they should prepare definitely but should not panic,” said Khattar.

“The masks that are there will be made available at the right places. Masks are needed where there is scope for infection of this virus, not everywhere,” he said.

Commenting on arrangements made to increase the number of doctors providing healthcare facilities, he said, “The primary attention of all doctors is on this, but if more doctors are needed, they will be deployed from wherever they are available.”

The Government of Haryana has so far arranged for a quarantine facility of around 3,000 patients, and 1328 beds have been arranged in isolation wards at government hospitals. The Chief Minister had on Sunday additionally directed that these figures should be increased and 2,500 to 3,000 beds should be identified in isolation wards set up in Government Hospitals in the state, with each district having at least 100 beds each.

