Gurgaon: Bhondsi jail warden tests positive for coronavirus, total cases in district now 37

Gurgaon has so far recorded 37 cases of Coronavirus, of which 17 people have recovered and been discharged. Gurgaon has so far recorded 37 cases of Coronavirus, of which 17 people have recovered and been discharged.

The warden of Gurgaon’s Bhondsi jail has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the count of total cases in the district to 37.

“The warden had been on leave since April 09, and was at his home in Bhiwani. When he returned, he was asked to undergo the COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure, before he resumed duty,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jaswant Singh Punia.

“He was not in contact with anyone here. His family is in Bhiwani itself, and we have alerted the Civil Surgeon there,” he said.

Officials, this morning, also confirmed that two people from other states, who were undergoing treatment in the city’s Medanta —The Medicity hospital, passed away on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“Both the patients were from outside Gurgaon. One was from Delhi and the other from Ranchi. They had been moved to Medanta for treatment,” said the CMO.

Apart from Gurgaon, Faridabad also saw new cases of COVID-19 emerging on Sunday, with officials saying 9 more people had tested positive.

“Of the nine people who have tested positive, 6 are people who were part of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin, while one is the wife of a chemist who had tested positive last week,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

“Two more people have also recovered in the district today, and been discharged. A total of 20 people have recovered so far,” he said.

Faridabad has so far recorded 42 cases of coronavirus, second only to Nuh, which has 57 cases, among the districts in Haryana.

