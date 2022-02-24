Gurgaon: Cop suspended for assaulting man

A Gurgaon police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended after he allegedly assaulted a nursing staff of a private hospital using rods and caused serious injuries.

An FIR was registered under section 323 (assault) and other relevant sections of the IPC against ASI Gyanendra posted at the Sadar police station, said Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the victim, Mayank Tomar, was returning to his rented accommodation around 1.30 am after completing his shift from a private hospital in Sector-38.

A police officer said: “The complainant alleged that he had parked his car on Jharsa road and while reversing his car accidentally brushed against another car, allegedly belonging to a policeman. The complainant said that a group of policemen then started abusing him and the ASI beat him up with sticks and rods, and damaged his car.”

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture to his jaw, and was admitted to a private hospital.

His father filed a complaint at the Sadar police station, following which the police took action against the ASI.