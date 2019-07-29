Gurgaon cop shot at while trying to foil bid by three assailants to abduct man

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was shot at in Atul Kataria Chowk while trying to foil an abduction attempt early Sunday morning.

Police said SPO Jaivir Singh (47) and two other personnel, who were deployed at a checkpoint near Atul Kataria Chowk, heard someone screaming and found three assailants trying to force a man into an Innova.

“Upon seeing the police, the assailants got into the victim’s Jaguar and drove on the wrong side of the road to escape. However, two cars coming from the direction of Payal Cinema towards Atul Kataria Chowk obstructed their path. Realising there was no way out, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and started running,” said Commissioner of Police Muhammad Akil.

“Singh, who was following the vehicle, was shot in the stomach after the driver fired at him while getting out of the car. His accomplices too ran away,” he said. Police said the driver, Anshul (27) alias Khali, was arrested later. A resident of Charkhi Dadri, he is a wrestler.

“During questioning, he confessed to being involved in five cases, including a case of car theft for which he was imprisoned in Jhajjar for three months. There, he met gangster Pradeep Dahiya and became a known criminal. He also spent 18 months in Tihar Jail after he was accused of opening fire at a Delhi resident,” said the commissioner.

Police added Anshul was arrested twice in 2017, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal weapons. On July 24, he and an accomplice stole the Innova at gunpoint in Panipat, after taking a lift from its driver.

Police said Anshul revealed he and his accomplices had come to Gurgaon in the Innova with the intention of stealing more vehicles. Upon spotting the Jaguar, they rammed the Innova into the car from behind. When the driver got out, they brandished a weapon at him and tried to abduct him.

“The accused also confessed to having opened fire at Singh. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge have been seized. He was produced in court and taken into police remand. A search is on to nab his accomplices,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Singh, meanwhile, has been admitted to Medanta — The Medicity. Doctors said he is out of danger. An ex-serviceman, he joined the force as an SPO a year ago.