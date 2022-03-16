Gurgaon: Cook stabbed by colleague after argument over how to cut cottage cheese

A 22-year-old cook was stabbed, allegedly by another cook, after an argument over slicing cottage cheese at a restaurant in Gurgaon. Police said the accused is yet to be arrested. The victim is recovering at a hospital, where his condition is stable.

According to police, the incident took place on March 10 around 8 pm when the victim, identified by his first name as Sourav, a native of Sonepat, was working in the kitchen of a fast-food restaurant at Sector 49.

In the police complaint, Sourav alleged, “I was picking up mushrooms when I noticed that Vishnu was slicing cottage cheese with a knife. I walked up to him and told him that he was cutting large pieces of cheese and that he should slice them smaller. He suddenly got enraged and hurled abuses at me.”

He added that when he told the accused to stop abusing him, he stabbed him in the stomach with the same knife.

“I yelled for help and fell on the floor. The restaurant staff rushed me to a hospital in Badshahpur for treatment,” he said.

Police said the victim suffered a stabbing wound and was later referred to PGI Rohtak for treatment, where his condition is now stable.

A police officer said, “We received information on March 11 from a private hospital in Badshahpur about a man being injured in a stabbing incident. He was declared unfit for statement at the time. Yesterday, his statement was recorded in which he said that the accused stabbed him after a minor argument. The accused is yet to be arrested and efforts are on to nab him.”