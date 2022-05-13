Gurgaon: Contractor cooks up tale of robbery to avoid paying creditors, booked

The Gurgaon police Thursday booked a labour contractor for allegedly concocting a false story of robbery to avoid paying creditors, officers said.

According to the police, labour contractor Kamal Singh complained that as he was driving to Noida in his car after withdrawing money from a bank in Sector 5, Gurgaon around 11.50 am on Thursday, three assailants snatched cash worth Rs 4.4 lakh from him at gunpoint. He had alleged that the accused escaped on a motorcycle.

Officials from Civil Lines police station, DCP (west), ACP (city) and crime branch officials immediately reached the spot and started a probe, the police added.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, three teams were formed to probe the case. “The teams scanned over 100 CCTVs in the area. The probe found discrepancies in the version of events narrated by the complainant. After checking the CCTVs, the complainant was questioned and confronted. He revealed that he had concocted a false story of robbery,” he said.

The police said Singh revealed that he was in a lot of debt and was supposed to clear the payments of several labourers in Noida. “He said he made up the story of a robbery to avoid paying creditors. As per the plan, he withdrew money from his bank account and kept it with his sister-in-law in Gurgaon and later reported that he had been robbed,” Boken said.

Officers revealed that they recovered the cash from the house of Singh’s brother on Thursday. A case was registered against Singh under section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station, the police said.