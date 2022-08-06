scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Construction workers’ deaths: Gurgaon police arrest three accused

Days after four labourers died after falling off the 17th floor of Palm Hills society in Gurgaon’s Sector 77, police questioned the accused regarding safety measures and precautions taken at the construction site. The three accused were released on bail.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 6, 2022 10:58:25 am
gurgaon deaths Police said they were awaiting a report from the labour department and further probe shall be conducted accordingly. (Express file)

Days after four labourers died and another was seriously injured after falling off the 17th floor of Palm Hills society in Gurgaon’s Sector 77 while completing construction work, the police said that three accused were arrested on Friday and released on bail.

The plant and machinery in-charge, the project manager, and the foreman mechanic were the three accused arrested. “A preliminary probe has found that there was negligence on part of the accused in providing adequate safety equipment to the workers. Three of the accused were arrested and released on bail,” said Rajender Singh, station house officer at Kherki Daula police station.

The police had registered a first information report (FIR) against six people – the project manager, the tower in-charge, the mechanic foreman, the safety engineer, site engineer and the main contractor – under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of causing death by negligence, criminal conspiracy, endangering life or safety etc at Kherki Daula police station.

“Notices were issued to the accused in the case to join the investigation. On Friday, the plant and machinery in-charge, project manager and foreman/mechanic joined the investigation and their statements were recorded,” Subhash Boken, Gurgaon police spokesperson, said.

Three others named in the FIR – the safety engineer, site engineer and the contractor – are yet to join the probe.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Rajkishore Kumar, an injured worker who had alleged in the complaint that “he and his colleagues had complained about ensuring adequate safety measures at the site several times, but no action in this regard was taken”. Kumar had claimed in the FIR that the contractor and the developer put pressure on them to either do the job or quit and that the incident took place due to their negligence.

Police said the accused were questioned regarding safety measures and precautions taken at the construction site.

Police said they were awaiting a report from the labour department and further probe shall be conducted accordingly. On August 3, a day after the incident, the district administration had formed a four-member committee under the supervision of a sub-divisional magistrate to probe the mishap and sought a report. The district town planner, enforcement, had also directed the developer of the project to suspend construction at the site till an inquiry was completed.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 10:58:25 am

