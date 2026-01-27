Gurgaon constable who played key role in encounter of Bhim Jora felicitated by CM Saini on R-Day

Gurgaon Police constable Rohit Balauria was honoured on Republic Day for his role in the encounter of gangster Bhim Bahadur Jora after a Nepal-based undercover operation.(File Photo for representation)

Constable Rohit Balauria of Gurgaon Police’s Sector 43 Crime Branch was felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.

He received a commendation certificate for his contribution to the ‘encounter’ of notorious criminal Bhim Bahadur Jora in October last year. Speaking with The Indian Express, Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma said it was a proud moment for him and that Balauria deserved the commendation.

Constable Balauria said it was a morale booster for not just himself, but the entire force. Speaking about the operation, he said: “…I was in Nepal, undercover, for 10 days in September. In civil dress, I gathered intel on his (Jora’s) last movements. I also figured out how he functioned — he would change phones and addresses every week to avoid detection. We managed to trace his last movements and lure him back to Delhi with some local assistance.”