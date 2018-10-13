Gurgaon condo fire: Mother of 33-yr-old victim dies of injuries

The fire was caused by a short circuit in an electric meter on the ground floor of Tower B6. (Representational) The fire was caused by a short circuit in an electric meter on the ground floor of Tower B6. (Representational)

Days after a 33-year-old woman died of asphyxiation during a fire at Tulip Orange condominium in Sector 70, her mother, who was admitted to hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Friday afternoon.

“She had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday night and had a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, following which she was put on ventilator support. However, she passed away on Friday afternoon. Her body has been taken to the family’s village in Madhya Pradesh, where she will be cremated,” said Vikas Ranjan, former RWA president of Tulip Orange.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in an electric meter on the ground floor of Tower B6. While it remained restricted to the shaft, smoke managed to spread to the staircase — the only escape route. Swati, her husband Girish, their daughter Anjali, and her mother Vaishali tried to take the stairs. But Swati died of asphyxiation as she tried to get to the terrace and found the two entrances locked.

Her mother had been unable to climb beyond the fifth floor of the building, and was rescued by fire fighters. She sustained minor burn injuries, but doctors said her condition was complicated by diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure.

Following the news, residents gathered in the lawn area of the condominium and lit candles to pay their respects to Swati and her mother. Around 5 pm, however, news began circulating about the RWA president having given an award to the locality’s maintenance team, appreciating their work in the aftermath of the blaze.

Residents blocked the entry and exit gates for half an hour in protest. “We are all extremely disheartened by this, and feel it will weaken our demands for improvement in facilities and fire-safety measures. Plus, it will also dilute the case the family has registered with police,” said Ranjan. The RWA president could not be reached for comment.

An FIR in the matter had been registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Swati’s husband on Monday. “A case has been registered against the builder and the facility maintenance company. We are probing the allegations. No arrests have been made yet,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

