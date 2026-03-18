Gurgaon Commuters Alert: Key SPR Stretch Closed, Traffic to Likely Be Hit for Weeks

Vehicles coming from Vatika Chowk should take SPR towards NH-48 and use the cloverleaf near Kherki Daula Toll, according to traffic police.

If you travel on Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), be prepared for delays and diversions over the next few weeks.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has temporarily closed an important crossing between Sectors 75 and 76 from Tuesday evening to carry out work on a major stormwater drain project, a GMDA spokesperson said. The closure is expected to last about a month for this stretch.

According to GMDA officials, commuters should avoid this stretch and instead use alternate routes like Darbaripur Road and the road between Sectors 76 and 77.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Traffic Police said that ongoing drain construction along the SPR will affect movement across a larger stretch – from Sectors 74 to 80 – as well as nearby areas like Shikohpur and Manesar Police Lines. The disruption could continue for around 60 days, police said.