Gurgaon Commuters Alert: Key SPR Stretch Closed, Traffic to Likely Be Hit for Weeks

If you travel on Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), be prepared for delays and diversions over the next few weeks.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has temporarily closed an important crossing between Sectors 75 and 76 from Tuesday evening to carry out work on a major stormwater drain project, a GMDA spokesperson said. The closure is expected to last about a month for this stretch.
According to GMDA officials, commuters should avoid this stretch and instead use alternate routes like Darbaripur Road and the road between Sectors 76 and 77.
Meanwhile, Gurugram Traffic Police said that ongoing drain construction along the SPR will affect movement across a larger stretch – from Sectors 74 to 80 – as well as nearby areas like Shikohpur and Manesar Police Lines. The disruption could continue for around 60 days, police said.
To manage traffic, the police have suggested the following alternate routes:
Vehicles coming from Vatika Chowk should take SPR towards NH-48 and use the cloverleaf near Kherki Daula Toll, according to traffic police.
Commuters travelling from Dwarka Expressway towards Sectors 74–80 should use NH-48 via the Kherki Daula cloverleaf, police said.
Those coming from Rajiv Chowk should continue on NH-48 past Kherki Daula Toll to reach their destinations, according to police.
Traffic from Pachgaon Chowk (Manesar side) should take a U-turn at Kherki Daula Toll, police said.
Officials said these measures are aimed at ensuring commuter safety and reducing congestion during the construction work, while also expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.
The project is part of GMDA’s larger plan to improve Gurugram’s drainage system, especially along the fast-developing SPR corridor, officials said. Once completed, the new drain is expected to help prevent waterlogging during the monsoon by managing rainwater more effectively, they added.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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