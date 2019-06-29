Gurgaon: Commuter assaults Kherki Daula toll plaza PRO with brick, arrested

A day after a toll collector at Kherki Daula toll plaza was dragged on the bonnet of a car for 100 metres when he tried to stop a commuter from passing without paying tax, the PRO of Skylark, the toll operator, was beaten up with a brick by a commuter on Friday.

Police said the PRO refused to exempt the accused from paying tax because the registration certificate he produced appeared to be fake.

The accused, Kiranpal (39), a resident of Badhanki village in Gurgaon, was nabbed by employees at the plaza and handed over to police on the spot.

According to an FIR registered in the matter, the incident took place at 12 pm.

The Maruti WagonR came to the plaza and on being asked to pay the requisite tax, the driver produced a registration certificate in which the address was that of Manesar.

“The toll collector became suspicious and asked the driver to park the vehicle on the side. When the matter was investigated, the complainant alleged that it was found the document did not belong to the driver. The latter then called up the owner of the vehicle, now the accused in the case, who came to the spot and started fighting with the plaza employees,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Officials at the plaza said the car owner then assaulted the PRO.“He beat up our PRO, Kirpal Singh, with a brick that was lying on the road, until he fainted. He then tried to flee, but our toll collectors managed to nab him,” said Rajender Bhati, Project Head at Skylark.

Singh was rushed to Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Medanta — The Medicity. “He has been admitted in the Emergency as of now. A CT scan is being conducted to determine how bad the injuries are,” said Bhati. An FIR was registered and police formally arrested the accused late on Friday afternoon. “He will be produced in court on Saturday. Further investigation is on,” said the PRO.

This is the fourth such incident to take place at the plaza in the last one week. On June 21, a woman tax collector was punched in the face by a man when she refused to allow him to pass without paying the tax. The driver has been arrested. In another incident the same day, a toll collector was hit by a vehicle when he tried to stop the driver from passing without paying the requisite amount.