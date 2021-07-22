Gurgaon: Committee to be formed to find permanent solution to Gurgaon’s waterlogging woes

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also directed that an FIR be lodged in the case of an enquiry conducted a few months ago, regarding embezzlement of funds through issuance of ‘fake work satisfactory certificates’. (File photo)

Two days after several parts of Gurgaon remained waterlogged following overnight rainfall, Haryana Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij said a committee will be formed to prepare a plan to resolve the city’s drainage issues.

The Minister, who conducted a surprise inspection of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon’s (MCG) office on Thursday, also directed all civic body employees to submit a ‘self-report’ detailing the work done by them on the day.

Vij told the media after his inspection, “A committee will be formed to prepare a plan to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue in Gurgaon. It will make an entire plan for water drainage here, detailing how water entering the city can be drained out.”

“I have also asked all civic body employees to prepare a self-report on all the work they did the day two days earlier, get it verified by their higher authorities, and send it to me to check who was doing what,” he said.

During his visit, Vij also ordered the suspension of two assistant engineers missing from their desks, and relieved an executive engineer for failing to answer for absence. He also directed for the deduction of two hours’ salary from the account of the branch’s section officer.

Furthermore, he directed that a ‘movement register’ be maintained so that records are available of each person entering and exiting the office.

“There is a need for a lot of improvement here. There is a need for rationalisation of staff. I have seen the staff is sitting here the whole day. There is no work for them. There is also no movement register. Anyone comes and goes, there is no record,” said Vij.

He also directed that an FIR be lodged in the case of an enquiry conducted a few months ago, regarding embezzlement of funds through issuance of ‘fake work satisfactory certificates’.