Gurgaon college rusticates Kashmiri student

A second-year student from Kashmir was rusticated from Gurgaon’s Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University Tuesday, for circulating what the varsity claimed were “anti-nation” posts on social media in the wake of last week’s Pulwama terror attack.

The order, signed by the registrar, states: “The University shall not tolerate such type of indiscipline on campus and, hence, it has been decided that (the student) be rusticated… with immediate effect.” It adds that a four-member panel has been set up to further “investigate” the matter.

According to university officials, trouble began brewing on Monday evening after other students read posts shared by the student on Instagram. “The girl had made comments and circulated posts indicating that she approved of what happened to our soldiers… We protested… and the university rusticated her. We are not planning to take the matter further for now,” claimed Harish Gulia, who is pursuing Hospital Administration at the university.

The student could not be contacted for a comment.

The protest began at 9 am on Tuesday morning, with hundreds of students shouting slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. It was called off around noon, after varsity officials decided to rusticate the student.

“The disciplinary committee conducted preliminary investigations after the matter was brought to our notice; it was decided that the student should be rusticated…,” said university spokesperson Rajneesh Yadav. “The student’s parents and local guardians were informed… They picked her up today,” he said, adding that there are “around 30” students from Kashmir studying at the college.

Police said a protest had taken place, but it was peaceful. “We have not received any complaint in the matter,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.