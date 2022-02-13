Gurgaon collapse: Residents write to Haryana CM, demand builder’s licence be revoked

Residents of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, where two women died after a portion of the sixth floor of a tower had collapsed all the way to the first floor on February 10, have written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding that the licence of developer Chintels India Ltd (CIL) be revoked with immediate effect.

“All projects, whether announced or under construction, must be stopped with immediate effect. No further sale of any property of any project of CIL should be allowed until there is timely, prompt, effective and satisfactory resolution of this catastrophic event,” said the residents in the letter.

Appealing for swift and strong action, residents said 35 families had been uprooted from their homes while other families are unable to sleep peacefully.

Calling for an independent structural and forensic audit of all the nine towers (A-J) of the society by IIT, residents demanded a safety certificate and assurance from government authorities that the apartments of the complex are safe to live and that there are no structural discrepancies in the buildings.

“This action must be completed within a week… There is a significant risk to the lives of over 450 families currently residing in the society as there are several construction quality issues that have been raised over the past four years,” the letter stated.

Residents also said a separate FIR under sections 304, 120 B and 34 IPC must be filed against the developer. “An independent High Court-monitored CBI enquiry must be initiated with regard to all clearances, permissions, including occupational certificate (OC) granted to Chintels India Ltd. The conduct of all government officials involved in this process must be covered under the gamut of this investigation by CBI,” they said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on the sidelines of a foundation stone laying ceremony of an ESIC hospital in Manesar on Sunday, said that a detailed report had been sought in the incident and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

“An enquiry has been initiated. To ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future, the norms of occupation certificate will have to be changed. With time, many high rises have come up and we have improved some things such as fire safety. When all the details – who was the builder, contractor etc – are on paper and a report is out, we will take action if there are lapses,” he said.

Residents of New Gurgaon, under the aegis of Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association, have also written to Chautala requesting structural audits of all high-rise buildings in new sectors 37 and 77 to 111 along the expressway.