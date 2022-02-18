Gurgaon collapse: Deputy commissioner visits society, discusses rehabilitation plans for affected families

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Friday met affected families of Chintels Paradiso society at Sector 109 to discuss rehabilitation plans, where a portion of the sixth floor of a tower had collapsed all the way to the first floor last week, displacing 64 families of Tower D.

In the meeting, the district administration offered three options for alternative housing arrangements to the affected residents.

Also read | Safety fears: 40 families in society asked to vacate

The deputy commissioner, in a statement, said residents were offered an option to live in the alternative arrangements made for them in the society without any cost until a safety audit of their flats and the consequent repair or reconstruction work was conducted by experts from IIT Delhi. Residents shall have to pay no rent or maintenance charge during this period, said officials.

“Another option is that they can shift to a flat of their preference outside the society and the rent of the flat [of a similar area in size] and shifting charges will be borne by the developer. For those who do not wish to stay in these houses under any circumstances and want a refund, the cost of the flat paid by them along with lawful interest will be refunded by the developer. The modalities are being worked out,” said Gurgaon DC, Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Explained | What you should know about building safety standards

The DC added that a third party will make an assessment of the amount spent by residents on interiors of the flats which will also be refunded.

The authorities said that a team from IIT Delhi, which had been roped in for a structural audit of the towers, had started its work and they were instructed to complete the audit at the earliest.

On the police probe, the DC said, “An FIR has been registered. They have sought an enquiry report from the administration to move further. We are hopeful that probably in the next 3-4 days, we will be able to get it from the committee conducting the enquiry.”

Residents said they will consider the options once there is a plan in writing.

Rakesh Hooda, RWA president of the society, said, “So far everything has been verbal. Once there is a proposal in writing, we will evaluate and revert. We will ensure that rules are amended so that a tragedy such as this does not repeat. Some residents met the police commissioner and requested police to arrest the builder.”

Bhupendra Bhardwaj, who had a flat on the 17th tower in D tower, said though the district administration had put forth these rehabilitation options, there was no commitment in writing yet from the builder. “Currently, I have been provided with temporary accommodation in a raw flat in tower B. The flat lacks basic services and work is going on to make provisions available. As per the plan of the administration, we can rent a 3 BHK elsewhere at most for Rs 25,000 and a 4 BHK for Rs 30,000 or less. I will make a decision once there is more clarity. Residents want a reimbursement at market rates or to be provided with a similar sized flat in another society,” he said.

Also read | Builder faces second FIR, 6 others booked

Meanwhile, a group of residents of the society met the Gurgaon police commissioner Kala Ramachandran Friday regarding apprehensions in the probe against the builder and demanded his arrest. So far, two FIRs have been registered against him. In a statement, Gurgaon police said the residents were assured that police were conducting a ‘fair and prompt’ probe.

“The residents also requested the police commissioner to visit the society. The commissioner has assured that she will visit either on Monday or Tuesday,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police.