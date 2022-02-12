Gurgaon collapse: 6 months ago, part of balcony collapsed, audit was conducted

A day after a chunk of the sixth floor collapsed in Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society, killing two people, residents alleged that they have, in the past, filed complaints on poor quality of construction, structural issues and substandard material being used.

In July 2021, a slab of a roof in a balcony had collapsed at tower H. After complaints by residents, a structural audit was conducted by the developer under the supervision of the Department of Town and Country Planning. One of the conclusions of the audit, conducted by a private consultant, was that the building towers were “safe for human habitation”.

Spread over 12 acres, the society has nine towers. A total of 450 flats out of 532 are occupied.

The structural audit report in September 2021 of five towers —E, F, G, H and J — conducted by a private agency, SGR Engineering to check “distresses in structure and structural elements like column beams slabs, brick walls, balconies, etc,” concluded that “overall the structural members like columns, beams, lift walls and slabs seem good, which is the main part of building transferring the loads to the foundation”.

“Also, there is neither significant settlement of foundation observed nor any major crack in basement floor is observed, which gives reassurance that overall condition of building is good and can be categorised as C2-B (no evacuation, only minor structural repairs). Hence, it is safe for human habitation,” the report had stated.

The report mentioned that cracks in balconies are present in several places and leakages were observed at various locations. “Some core cutting test results are giving strength slightly lower than the design strength of concrete, but do not pose a threat to the building,” the report added.

Residents said they had written to the district town planner pointing out issues with the audit report and requested another independent structural audit of all nine towers and underground basement by IIT-Delhi.

Sonam Arora, a resident of tower H, alleged: “My son was playing below the building when the roof slab from the balcony fell.” She said after the incident, she along with around 50 residents went to the Bajghera police station to try and register an FIR against the builder. “Police said they would not file an FIR as there was no casualty,” she alleged.

On why no FIR was registered, Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The matter has been taken into cognizance. If there was any lapse, action would be taken.” Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said an inquiry committee headed by additional district magistrate had been formed, and it would submit its report in a week to fix accountability.

Vishram Kumar Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner, who is conducting an enquiry into the collapse, said, “Our first priority was the rescue. The committee will now probe the reasons for the collapse and lapses on part of the builder and contractor. We will look into the complaints of residents and the structural audit report conducted earlier.”

As per a preliminary probe into Thursday’s incident, repair work related to flooring and changing of tiles was going on and labourers were using drilling and hammer equipment, which may have led to the collapse. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “An FIR has been registered. Two DSPs are probing the matter… culprits will not be spared.”

R S Bhath, district town planner, did not respond to calls seeking a comment. Sources said DTCP officials had been directed to investigate the previous complaints filed and structural audit report.