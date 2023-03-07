A year on, no headway in probe into Gurgaon CNG pump station employees’ killings

Even more than a year after three staffers of a CNG gas station on national highway-48 in Gurgaon’s Sector 31 were hacked to death in their sleep by unidentified assailants, the police have been unable to make any arrests so far.

The Crime Branch had formed several teams to crack the case reported on February 28, 2022, officials said.

A Crime Branch officer, requesting anonymity, said, “At least three Crime Branch teams have been working on the case, but no arrests have been made so far. Initially, we got some leads in the case, but nothing substantial emerged from them. It is not certain if the incident was due to some personal enmity or related to a robbery.”

A preliminary probe after the incident indicated that the murder, which was executed within a span of 3 to 4 minutes by the attackers using knives, was meticulously planned. The police had said that the robbery was not the motive as the cash kept inside a safe in the room where the murders took place, was left untouched.

It was found that the accused had cut off the power supply to the gas station, rendering 14 CCTVs non-operational. The police had said that at least Rs 10 lakh cash, kept in the room where the murders took place, was not stolen, suggesting that personal enmity could be the motive.