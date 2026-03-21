Gurgaon clubs grenade attack case: Delhi Police arrest sharpshooter from Rajasthan after multi-state chase

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A key accused and sharpshooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Jitender Gogi gang has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Gurgaon nightclubs grenade attack case, the Delhi Police said.
The police identified the accused as Karamvir alias Kaju, 38, and said he was apprehended from Rajasthan on March 11, after an extensive chase across multiple states.
Narra Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said that Karamvir is accused of playing a crucial role in the December 2024 grenade attack on two clubs in Gurgaon, allegedly carried out as part of an extortion plot targeting business owners.
He said the attack was orchestrated on the instructions of foreign-based gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar. The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.
Karamvir, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, is an alleged close aide of Godara and is involved in over 15 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and Arms Act violations across Delhi and Haryana, the police said.
According to the police, Karamvir was granted interim bail in a murder case in June 2024 but failed to surrender after the bail period ended. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025 and had been absconding since then. During this period, he allegedly changed locations frequently, even fleeing to Nepal for nearly a year before returning to India in September 2025.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a Special Cell team led by Inspector Neeraj Kumar tracked his movements across several states, including Haryana and Rajasthan. He was arrested from a hotel along NH-08 in Kotputli, Rajasthan, and was travelling in a Hyundai Venue, the officer said.
The police said they recovered a fake passport from his possession, along with two forged Aadhaar cards and a fake voter ID, which Karamvir allegedly used to evade detection. Officials said he was planning to flee abroad after carrying out further criminal assignments.
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