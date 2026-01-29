Gurgaon civic body approves setting up ward committees, says will improve public participation in governance. But RWAs are sceptical – here’s why.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) approved the formation of ward committees on Thursday, almost 11 months after the March 2025 elections to the civic body.

It was also decided that these committees should have their own bank accounts to facilitate the participation of citizens in local governance, and enable ward-level monitoring of development and civic services, an MCG spokesperson said.

The decisions were taken at a special house meeting chaired by Mayor Rajrani Malhotra, and attended by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, Additional Commissioners Ankita Chaudhary and Ravinder Yadav, other officials and several councillors.

The Haryana Municipal Citizens’ Participation Act, 2008 sought to “institutionalize citizens’ participation in municipal functions” by creating “area sabhas” with representation from various sections of society, which would ensure decentralised problem-solving and greater public involvement in municipal affairs.

Under the framework approved on Thursday, the councillor of each ward would be chairperson of the corresponding ward committee, which would also have nominated members representing women, Scheduled Castes, and backward classes in accordance with the requirements of inclusivity laid down in the Act.

“The ward committees will prioritise local development works, monitor sanitation arrangements, and flag issues concerning street lights, roads, water supply, sewerage and other basic amenities. They are mandated to hold regular meetings to discuss ward-specific concerns and liaise with municipal departments for faster resolution,” the spokesperson said.

The long-delayed establishment of the ward committees is expected to strengthen transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in civic administration by creating a formal channel between residents and the corporation, which would better align development planning with ground-level needs, officials said.

There have been no committees from November 2022 onward, after the tenure of the previous house (2017-22) ended, and no elections were held until last March.

“People’s participation is essential for the city’s progress and these committees will provide a meaningful platform for it,” Mayor Malhotra said.

Commissioner Dahiya said the committees would be a bridge between the administration and citizens, and facilitate systematic identification of local issues, oversight of works, and the resolution of grievances relating to core services such as sanitation, drainage, and roads and street lighting, with regular performance reviews to ensure transparency and accountability.

A week earlier, MCG had constituted 117 area sabhas across its 36 wards to increase public involvement in local governance and service delivery. Each ward has been divided into three or four area sabhas (four where population exceeds 35,000), based on polling booths and voter numbers from the latest electoral rolls.

Residents of Gurgaon, however, expressed apprehensions about the functioning of ward committees, whose record of performance has not been encouraging.

“[The maintenance of] parks were handed over to RWAs (Residents’ Welfare Associations) not because there were no ward committees, but because the RWAs were able to maintain them far better. We are stakeholders and a smooth system should not be done away with,” Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City and co-convener of the United Gurugram RWAs, said.

“Residents of Gurgaon were fed up of ward committees due to their non-performance. RWAs are managing very well, and often put in extra funds to maintain parks. Councillors have to think wisely. They should be working in the areas that do not have RWAs. That will be a better way to manage things. One should appreciate a proven system instead of destroying it,” Kusum Sharma, chairperson of Suncity township RWA, said.

Advocate Vikas Yadav, a BJP leader and councillor of Ward 22, which covers large parts of Golf Course Road, downplayed these concerns.

“They (ward committees) will help councillors streamline and better monitor work; plus, they will be held accountable for their wards. The committees will enable eminent residents such as former service personnel to be representatives and to improve civic governance. RWAs were given responsibility for the parks with the rider that the MCG could take them back, and also audit their functioning,” Yadav said.