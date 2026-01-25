After Gurgaon civic body forms area sabhas’ for accountability, RWAs rue ‘exclusion’ from process

Residents in Gurugram as the civic body forms 117 Area Sabhas to expand citizen participation, even as RWAs raise concerns over being left out.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on January 20 constituted 117 ‘Area Sabhas’ across its 36 wards under the Haryana Municipal Citizens’ Participation Act to enhance public involvement in local governance and service delivery.

In an official order, the MCG divided each ward into 3-4 Area Sabhas (4 if the population exceeded 35,000) based on polling booths from the latest electoral rolls and voter numbers.

Each Sabha comprises all registered voters in its area as members, with a municipal corporation employee appointed as Member Secretary to coordinate activities.

Residents welfare associations (RWAs), however, said excluding them from the process will be detrimental and should have been avoided.