Gurgaon civic body seeks information on “restricted and ferocious foreign dog breeds”

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sought opinion from Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Gurgaon regarding ownership of “restricted and ferocious foreign dog breeds” as to whether those breeds are banned or can be kept as pets.

A letter from MCG commissioner to member secretary SPCA-cum-deputy director Animal Husbandry, Gurgaon, on December 2, stated, “It has been observed that public is being bitten by dogs. Their behaviour seems to be a threat to human life and property and animal life as well (sic).”

“In this connection, you are requested to provide your comments, observations, expert opinions on following 11 breeds of dogs of foreign origin, whether these are banned or not for keeping as pet dogs in India…,” it read.

The breeds mentioned in the letter include American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiller, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf Dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso.

Last month on November 15, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon issued directions to MCG to ban pet dogs of these 11 breeds. The commission had directed the civic body to ensure that one family will keep one dog as a pet and to take all stray dogs in its custody. On November 30, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the order of the commission. The court had asked MCG for details of dogs of foreign breeds that are not allowed to be imported according to an April 2016 notification of the Union government. The court had directed MCG to ensure that dogs are kept on a leash by owners in public places and for details regarding steps taken to deal with menace of stray dogs.

The Gurgaon civic body has also sought information on “dangerous and ferocious species of dogs” from pet owners, RWAs and former councillors among other stakeholders.

A letter on December 6 from the MCG commissioner said, “It is further directed that dangerous and ferocious species of dogs may kindly be intimidated with comments s and technical advice within a week, so that the same may be banned within the jurisdiction.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Gurgaon’s dog owners in a fix after directive banning some breeds

The civic body also directed pet owners to keep the dog on leash in public places. “The owner of the dog shall also carry an eco-friendly disposable bag for scooping the poop of the dog and dispose of it properly…Appropriate penalty for non-compliance should be levied on registered dog owners,” it said.

An MCG official, requesting anonymity, said, “Information has been sought from RWAs and pet owners for aggressive breeds of dogs. Notices have been issued for registration of pet dogs. We have asked pet owners to ensure compliance with bye-laws and orders of the High Court.”

Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director, Animal Husbandry, Gurgaon, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.