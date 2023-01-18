Gurgaon Chintels collapse: CBI takes over probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday lodged an FIR against Ashok Solomon, the chairman and managing director of Chintels India Private Limited, in its probe into the collapse at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society last year.

On February 10, 2022, a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment of tower D had collapsed all the way to the first floor, killing two women. In the aftermath of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. Simultaneously, the Gurgaon district administration had also ordered an enquiry and a structural audit of the towers of the society in sector 109. A month later, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the probe would be handed over to the CBI.

The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the agency by the Centre on December 29, 2022.

“…the investigation of FIR no 27 dated February 11, 2022…registered at police station Bajghera, Gurugram, Haryana, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigation,” read the FIR.

On the probe being transferred to the CBI, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told The Indian Express, “We have not received any official intimation of the same.”

The FIR was lodged Tuesday against Ashok Solomon under IPC sections 304-(ii), 304-A, 34, 338, 417, 420, 427, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 B, and sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 (Haryana Act No.8 of 1975).

Last month on December 21, 2022, over ten months after the incident, the SIT in Gurgaon had arrested Amit Austin, the proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction, the firm which was carrying out repair and renovation works at the tower when the collapse took place.

In November 2022, Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner passed an order and directed the developer to permanently close tower D, which has 17 floors and 64 flats, so the process of its demolition could begin. The deputy commissioner had said that on recommendations of a report by IIT Delhi and an enquiry of the district administration committee which had found ‘structural deficiencies’, the tower had been deemed unsafe for habitation.

The enquiry report of the Gurgaon district administration committee had said that the representatives of the developer of the society and M/s Manish Switchgear and Construction had failed to regulate and monitor the retrofitting works, which led to the collapse of slab and ensuing damage to the lower floors.