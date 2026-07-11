Gurgaon child sexual assault case: Parents challenge SIT probe in court

3 min readGurgaonUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 06:21 PM IST
The sexual assault case had sparked widespread scrutiny over the police’s handling of the matter, with the then Gurgaon police chief having to file an affidavit in the top court, explaining the delay in lodging an FIR. (Representative Image)
Months after the Supreme Court intervened in the investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old child in an NCR condominium, transferring the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), parents of the survivor have moved court against the probe.
The survivor’s father Thursday filed a protest petition in a Gurgaon court, accusing the SIT of running a “one-sided, incomplete and unreliable investigation”. The petition alleged that the agency exonerated three key suspects, including the family’s own domestic help, despite the toddler’s repeated and consistent identification of them across multiple forums.
The sexual assault case had sparked widespread scrutiny over the police’s handling of the matter, with the then Gurgaon police chief having to file an affidavit in the top court, explaining the delay in lodging an FIR.
As The Indian Express had reported earlier, the initial local police probe saw the first investigating officer allegedly sitting on the case for 33 days before eventually getting arrested in an unrelated corruption charge.
Now, the toddler’s father has stated that the SIT’s chargesheet filed on May 16, which made their former maid’s brother-in-law the prime accused, is flawed.
The father argued that it is “highly unlikely” for a child of that age to fabricate such a traumatic incident, pointing out that the SIT chargesheet itself “neither records that the child was unreliable, tutored or mistaken, nor assigns any reason whatsoever for discarding her repeated and consistent disclosures.”
While the SIT chargesheet concluded there was “no direct or indirect evidence” against the two maids, one of whom worked with the family, and a third suspect initially arrested, the protest petition claimed that the agency ignored evidence and vital admissions.
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The protest petition also heavily criticised the investigation for its ‘over-reliance’ on a digital gate-management application and Call Detail Records (CDRs).
The SIT used the gate-management app to absolve the suspects. The app retains data for a limited period, and the SIT made “no effort to secure or retrieve historical server data,” the petition noted.
The plea also circled back to the alleged failures of the initial local police response. The local police had failed to immediately secure the crime scene within the housing society, allegedly resulting in the loss of crucial forensic evidence, it stated.
“The SIT has not examined several obvious and material witnesses… The SIT ought to have examined her (maid employed by the toddler’s family)… the SIT ought to have examined the decisions taken by the first Investigating Officer,” the plea stated.
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The survivor’s father has urged the court to reject the SIT’s chargesheet and direct further investigation.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More