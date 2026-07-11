Gurgaon child sexual assault case: Parents challenge SIT probe in court

The sexual assault case had sparked widespread scrutiny over the police’s handling of the matter, with the then Gurgaon police chief having to file an affidavit in the top court, explaining the delay in lodging an FIR. (Representative Image)

Months after the Supreme Court intervened in the investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old child in an NCR condominium, transferring the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), parents of the survivor have moved court against the probe.

The survivor’s father Thursday filed a protest petition in a Gurgaon court, accusing the SIT of running a “one-sided, incomplete and unreliable investigation”. The petition alleged that the agency exonerated three key suspects, including the family’s own domestic help, despite the toddler’s repeated and consistent identification of them across multiple forums.

The sexual assault case had sparked widespread scrutiny over the police’s handling of the matter, with the then Gurgaon police chief having to file an affidavit in the top court, explaining the delay in lodging an FIR.