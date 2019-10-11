Gurgaon: Chasing ‘cow thieves’, Bajrang Dal man shot at

The Bajrang Dal’s Manesar district convenor was injured after being shot in the chest while chasing alleged cow smugglers in Gurgaon Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 am when four gau rakshaks, including the convenor, Mohit alias Monu, claimed to have spotted a white Bolero pick-up truck with cows. Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said they received information only after Monu was admitted to Medanta-The Medicity. “The vehicle in which the purported smugglers were travelling was found abandoned near Tauru… Five of the six men in the vehicle have been identified… An FIR has been registered regarding the matter,” he said .

According to Abhishek Gaur, Bajrang Dal Gurgaon district president, the men suspected that the animals were being illegally transported and tried to stop the vehicle. “But the driver turned towards Gurgaon and the team gave chase for an hour. Near Kadipur village, the alleged smugglers opened fire,” Gaur claimed.