Four on motorcycle target private firm’s country head, snatch chain on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road

Four men allegedly snatched the gold chain of a country head of a private company while he was out for a walk on Golf Course Road (GCR), Thursday morning. Police said the accused are yet to be arrested.

The complainant, Bobby Joseph, country leader, LIXIL India Private Limited, told The Indian Express that the incident took place at 5.50 am on GCR. “I had just gone for the morning walk. I noticed that a motorcycle, with two men, came from behind and got on to a footpath.

I felt they were following me and looked back. They came alongside me and said something, which I did not understand. They went ahead and stopped. It all seemed suspicious since the number on the motorcycles had been covered with a black tape. I again looked back and noticed two more accused on a motorcycle behind me. I slowed down and thought I better turn back and run, but before I could do that the accused jumped on me and snatched my chain and took off,” he said.

He said he filed a complaint with police.

“I am fortunate that my life was saved… it could have been worse. I only suffered a small bruise and my knee got slightly hurt when they pushed me to the ground. I suspect that they were carrying a knife, but I am not certain. It all happened so fast. It is concerning that this happened in an area which has many upscale societies,” he added.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under IPC Section 379 B (snatching) at Sushant Lok. CCTV footage of the accused has been recovered and a probe has been initiated.”