Gurgaon: CFO killed as speeding car runs into bike

The man, 49-year-old Alok Gupta, was a resident of BPTP Park Life in Sector 57 and the CFO at Delta Energy Systems.

The Chief Financial Officer of a multinational company was killed in a road accident in Gurgaon after a speeding vehicle rammed a divider and crossed over to the wrong side of the road, hitting him while he was on his way to Greater Noida on his Harley Davidson bike.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 am near the Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station. The man, 49-year-old Alok Gupta, was a resident of BPTP Park Life in Sector 57 and the CFO at Delta Energy Systems.

In his complaint to police, his friend Rahul Malik said they left their homes around 5.45 am to travel to Greater Noida on their bikes, and were wearing “protective gear”.

“As they crossed the Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station, however, a Ford Figo car that was speeding on the other carriageway, from the direction of Shankar Chowk towards Golf Course Road, rammed the divider and, breaking through the fencing, entered the other carriageway, before ramming into the victim’s bike,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

In his complaint to police, Malik, who was on his bike behind the victim, said the bike fell down due to the impact and Gupta sustained serious injuries. Malik called for an ambulance and took his friend as well as two people from the car to a hospital.

“Gupta succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, while the two from the car are still being treated,” said Aman, SHO of DLF Phase 2 police station.

Police have so far not shared details of who was driving the car.

