Gurgaon cash van loot: Former employee among six held; Rs 70 lakh cash recovered

Days after a group of men allegedly robbed Rs 96.32 lakh cash at gunpoint after throwing chilli powder at two employees of a private cash transportation company in Gurgaon, police said they have arrested six of the accused. Police recovered Rs 70.5 lakh cash, one revolver and four cartridges from their possession.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said one of the accused was a former employee of the cash transportation company and was aware of the route of the van and had helped in conducting a recee.

“The accused planned the loot on a Monday as they were aware that collection is highest that day. After the loot, three among the accused had gone to Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra to offer prayers for successfully decamping with cash,” said Ramachandran.

Police said analysis of CCTV footage outside the showroom near the crime spot showed that the accused had escaped in an Alto car, which had a fake number plate. “Four crime teams were deputed and after investigation, the car’s original number plate was traced to Chhattarpur in Delhi,” said the police commissioner.

Police said on the night of Thursday and Friday, a team arrested car owner Diwankar Arora alias Mannu and recovered the vehicle and fake number plate. During questioning, he revealed the names of four accomplices – Neelkamal alias Kamal, Gulab, Jony and Jitender alias Jeetu. Police said Jeetu had left for Uttar Pradesh while the other three had left for Vaishno Devi.

On Friday, three teams of crime branch were formed – one left for Katra while two were stationed at Pathankot and at Shambhu border at Ambala respectively.

Police said the team at Katra tracked the culprits to a hotel but the accused had checked out minutes before the team arrived. The team there alerted the teams at Shambhu and Pathankot. SP Ambala was also requested for assistance at the toll plaza. The three men were arrested from Ambala toll plaza on Saturday night, said police.

Police said following preliminary questioning, raids were conducted on the night of Saturday and Sunday and two more accomplices, Kulbir and Javed, both residents of Chhattarpur, were arrested.

“Javed was a former employee, who had worked as a driver of the cash van in the same company last year and was aware of the route. Kulbir had a transport company in Chhattarpur. Javed, Kulbir and Neelkamal are childhood friends. Neelkamal had come in contact with Jeetu and Gulab in 2008/09 when the three were lodged in Bhondsi jail in separate cases. Neelkamal had lived as a tenant in Diwankar’s house and Jony is Neelkamal’s cousin. The seven people hatched a plan together in Kulbir’s office. They conducted a recce of the route on April 7 and tried an attempt on April 11, but did not follow through since Jeetu did not turn up. A week later on Monday, the committed the crime,” she said.

Police said Jeetu is yet to be arrested and the remaining cash is yet to be recovered. The six accused have been remanded to police custody till April 28.