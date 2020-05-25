Gurgaon cases cross 200, could slip into red zone

Haryana has already banned entry into four districts bordering Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar — for people coming from the national capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Haryana has already banned entry into four districts bordering Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar — for people coming from the national capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Twelve new Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurgaon on Sunday, and 13 in Faridabad. A spokesperson of the Gurgaon district administration said, “Three of those who tested positive are contacts of patients already diagnosed with coronavirus, while one is a wholesaler.”

With cases crossing the 200-mark, Gurgaon and Faridabad are once again posing a threat of being included in the red-zone. Gurgaon has so far recorded 271 cases, while Faridabad has 209 cases. Active cases in Gurgaon are 121 and 83 in Faridabad.

Haryana has already banned entry into four districts bordering Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar — for people coming from the national capital, unless they test negative for coronavirus and have an e-pass from the state government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.