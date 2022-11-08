scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Eight arrested for performing car stunts that killed one, injured two in Gurugram

Two four-wheelers have been seized from the possession of the accused, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station. (Representational/File)

Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man, who was knocked down by a person performing stunts with his car allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 here, police said.

Two four-wheelers have been seized from the possession of the accused, they said.

According to the police, Saurabh Sharma alias Saiby, Rahul, Ravi Singh alias Ravinder, Vikas alias Vicky, Mohit, Mukul Soni and Luv were arrested in the morning, while Ashok was nabbed late evening.

All of them other than Ashok were produced in a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

“Saurabh Sharma, Mukul Soni and Luv were working with a tour and travel agency. Rahul works in a private company, while Mohit is a computer operator at the additional deputy commissioner’s office. Ravi and Vikas are brothers,” a senior police officer said.

Besides the death, two people were also injured in the incident on Sunday.

CCTV cameras showed around 10-12 youths performing stunts using three cars — a Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta — in front of a liquor outlet at around 2 am, they said.

Advertisement

Complainant Annu Kumar Gupta, who was among the two injured, said he worked at the liquor outlet close to the accident spot.

“The one driving Ertiga rammed into me and Sushil. There was another man on the road and he got killed in the accident,” Gupta said in his complaint.

Police said the deceased man was yet to be identified but he seemed to be a rag picker and was approximately 50 years old.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

An FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station.
“First, accused Saurabh performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop with the intention of killing them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have nabbed all the accused,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:20:07 am
Next Story

Bangalore News Live Updates: South India’s first Vande Bharat successfully completes trial run

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement