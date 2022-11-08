Eight arrested for performing car stunts that killed one, injured two in Gurugram

Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man, who was knocked down by a person performing stunts with his car allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 here, police said.

Two four-wheelers have been seized from the possession of the accused, they said.

According to the police, Saurabh Sharma alias Saiby, Rahul, Ravi Singh alias Ravinder, Vikas alias Vicky, Mohit, Mukul Soni and Luv were arrested in the morning, while Ashok was nabbed late evening.

All of them other than Ashok were produced in a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody, they said.

“Saurabh Sharma, Mukul Soni and Luv were working with a tour and travel agency. Rahul works in a private company, while Mohit is a computer operator at the additional deputy commissioner’s office. Ravi and Vikas are brothers,” a senior police officer said.

Besides the death, two people were also injured in the incident on Sunday.

CCTV cameras showed around 10-12 youths performing stunts using three cars — a Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta — in front of a liquor outlet at around 2 am, they said.

Complainant Annu Kumar Gupta, who was among the two injured, said he worked at the liquor outlet close to the accident spot.

“The one driving Ertiga rammed into me and Sushil. There was another man on the road and he got killed in the accident,” Gupta said in his complaint.

Police said the deceased man was yet to be identified but he seemed to be a rag picker and was approximately 50 years old.

An FIR was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station.

“First, accused Saurabh performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop with the intention of killing them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have nabbed all the accused,” Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.