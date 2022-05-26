scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Gurgaon: Car robbed at gunpoint from e-commerce firm employee

Police said the incident took place around 12.30 am when the victim, Santosh Yadav, a resident of a society in Sector 95, was returning to his house after attending an office party in Sector 29.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
May 26, 2022 9:14:47 pm
Police said the accused are yet to be arrested. (Representational)

Three men allegedly robbed a car at gunpoint from the area manager of an e-commerce firm in Gurgaon on Wednesday night, said police adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30 am when the victim, Santosh Yadav, 29, a resident of a society in Sector 95, was returning to his house after attending an office party in Sector 29. Yadav said that after leaving the party, he dropped a colleague at his house.

“When I reached a speed-breaker near a hospital, a Santro car rammed into my Celerio from the rear. I stopped my car on the roadside, but the other car passed by. Since that stretch was isolated, I drove ahead and stopped near Hayatpur to check the damage as the car was making some noise. Suddenly, the Santro arrived and three men alighted from the car,” said Yadav.

Yadav added that the accused men asked him to pay for allegedly damaging their car. “I reasoned with them that they were at fault since they had banged into my car from behind. Suddenly, one of them took out a gun and held it against my head. They snatched my car keys, and fled with both cars. My phone, credit/debit cards and documents were also in the car,” he added.

Police said the accused are yet to be arrested. A police officer said, “We are checking CCTVs to identify the accused. A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated.” An FIR was registered against the accused under section 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant section of the Arms Act at Sector 10 A police station, said police.

